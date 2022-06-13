Highway 189 to be reduced to one lane near Deer Creek Reservoir

The delays on U.S. Highway 189 are scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The four-lane highway will close all but one lane between State Route 113 in Charleston and Rainbow Bay, a few miles south. The affected area does not extend into Provo Canyon.

Flaggers and pilot cars will lead traffic from each direction through the stretch one at a time. The Utah Department of Transportation warns this will cause “moderate to heavy delays.”

UDOT’s conducting an environmental impact study as it prepares to widen Highway 189. This week, crews will survey rocks near the road to plan for future construction.