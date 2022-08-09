Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation

The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.

The land is expected to cost at least $6.5 million.

The Wasatch County Council will consider contributing $2 million to the sale. That money comes from a $10 million open space bond Wasatch County voters passed in 2018. The Wasatch County Open Lands Board recommended the council approve the contribution.

The council’s financial help is contingent upon other sources contributing enough money to make the purchase. Utah Open Lands formally asked for the county to chip in. According to a report, it’s also receiving funding from the National Resource Conservation Service and is seeking more help from private donors.

The land is just west of Midway, south of the Zermatt Resort. As part of the conservation agreement, Midway and Heber would work with Utah Open Lands to build a public trail to connect with the area's existing trail systems. It would also serve as a route for educational tours on the property.

The council meets Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. Before deciding whether to approve the funding, the council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m.