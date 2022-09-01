New Heber City park opens to public

Jordan Park is located in northeastern Heber off Center Street. On Friday, September 16, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting. In the meantime, people can enjoy the park, but some amenities like bathrooms and the playground may not always be open.

“There are play areas that include traditional swing sets of gyms, open space, grass areas, trails both natural and paved,” said Matt Brower, city manager. “So, a lot of amenities for different interests.”

The park’s on 15 acres of land donated by the Red Ledges developers at 1472 East Center Street.

The city considered making the park its site for a Fitness Court, which is an outdoor gym built and paid for in part by a national nonprofit. That plan fell through in early summer after builders said there wasn’t space.

The grand opening is September 16 at 4 p.m. There will be free swag and Roonies ice cream for the community.

Other parks the city’s planning at the moment could be built at the Ivory Homes development and an extension of Muirfield Park between northwestern Heber neighborhoods and the North Fields.