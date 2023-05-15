© 2023 KPCW

Wasatch County

Midway’s Homestead Drive closed for construction until October

By Ben Lasseter
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT
Midway City
North of downtown Midway, a stretch of 200 North/Homestead Drive has closed until October.

A road between downtown Midway and Wasatch Mountain State Park will be closed for the next few months. 

North of downtown Midway, the closure begins at the intersection of 200 North and 400 West. The stretch of road that runs west, then bends north and becomes Homestead Drive is closed all the way to Bigler Lane, across from Homestead Resort.

Residents who live along the closed stretch will still have access to their homes.

The road is closed for three projects that have been simultaneously scheduled.

One is a new asphalt trail the city’s building for most of that stretch, which begins at the Creek Place neighborhood.

It will also install new water and sewer lines.

Traffic will be redirected northeast of the closed part of the road. The detour will go through Pine Canyon Road.

The city didn’t specify an exact end date but said the road should reopen in October.

The city encourages anyone with questions to call city offices at (435) 654-3223.

