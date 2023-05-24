Daytime lane closures on U.S. 40 in the Wasatch Back next week

On the portion of U.S. 40 from state Route 248 to the Summit/Wasatch County line , single lane closures will be in place in both directions beginning as early as 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime lane closures will also happen intermittently.

The southbound on- and off-ramps at state Route 248 will also be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews on that project will be off the road from Friday to Monday, so all lanes will be open for the holiday weekend. Then from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers on that stretch of road should plan on an additional 10 to 15 minutes of travel time next week.

“We ask drivers to be patient, as there is work going on in the area, but also be safe,” he said.

In Wasatch County , meanwhile, eastbound U.S. 40 remains reduced to one lane for part of the road between Mayflower and U.S. Road 32.

UDOT spokesperson Geoff Dupaix said construction on that project was originally supposed to be completed last year, but was delayed due to supply chain issues.

“We had to come back this year to finish replacing the bridge deck in the eastbound, or downhill, direction, as well as several panels in that same direction,” Dupaix said.

UDOT said work on the Summit County portion could wrap up by late July, weather permitting. Work on the Wasatch County portion is expected to finish in late August.