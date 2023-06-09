Off highway vehicle rentals could see new 7% tax in Wasatch County

At Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting, councilmembers and staff discussed a new way to fund emergency services related to tourism.

It’s a 7% sales tax on off highway vehicle rentals. That includes ATVs, snowmobiles and motorcycles, according to state code .

The county could use the tax to support tourism and recreation, which includes building cultural, airport and convention facilities. The revenue could also help pay for law enforcement, search and rescue and EMS.

County Manager Dustin Grabau said there’s no official estimate of how much money it would generate, but he guesses it could exceed $10,000 annually.

“It would be another way of funding without having to add another tax,” Councilmember Steve Farrell said. “Most of these [vendors] are from out of the county area who let people come rent these and don't live in the county. That’s a way of recouping some of the revenue.”

The council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance, but it’s not law yet. It could take a final vote in the June 21 meeting.

The proposed sales tax on short term rentals of off highway and recreational vehicles would not apply to rental cars.