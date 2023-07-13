© 2023 KPCW

Deer Creek trail-keepers seek volunteers Saturday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM MDT
A volunteer project will set out to clean up a trail Saturday in Deer Creek State Park.
Mia Yue
/
Wasatch Trails Foundation


A Wasatch County volunteer project will set out to clean up a trail Saturday in Deer Creek State Park.

Just inside Deer Creek State Park, the Wasatch Trails Foundation asks volunteers to help with a trail clean-up so all can enjoy the outdoors.

It’s the Deer Creek Wallsburg Trail. An announcement from the foundation says the party will meet at the state park entrance Saturday at 9 a.m. and work until around noon.

It’s the first phase to restore the trail, and the goal is to clear it out.

Organizers ask volunteers to RSVP on the Wasatch Trails Foundation website.

