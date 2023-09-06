© 2023 KPCW

Wasatch County

Midway City Council unofficial primary results indicate three likely cut from race

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:53 AM MDT
The Midway Community Center and city offices are located at 160 West Main Street.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The six candidates who received the most votes in the primary Tuesday, Sept. 5 will move on to the general election.

The Wasatch County Clerk’s office has released the unofficial primary election tallies for Midway’s City Council race. 

Incumbent Lisa Kohler Orme led with 21% of the vote followed by Craig Simons earning 18%. They faced off against seven other candidates in the Midway City Council race including incumbent Kevin Payne (16%), Jeff Nicholas (16%), Whitney Peterson (12%), Jordan Council (7%), Craig Knight (5%), Kate Roberts (4%) and Rachel Blossey (2%).

The nine candidates were vying for the three at-large seats.

The primary narrowed the candidate pool to six, likely eliminating Blossey, Roberts and Knight.

The general election will determine who will fill those three seats Nov. 21.

Wasatch County Clerk's Office

Heber will use rank choice voting to fill its open city council seats during the Nov. 21 general election.

Eleven candidates are running for three open seats.

Wasatch County Elections 2023
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
