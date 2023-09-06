Midway City Council unofficial primary results indicate three likely cut from race

Incumbent Lisa Kohler Orme led with 21% of the vote followed by Craig Simons earning 18%. They faced off against seven other candidates in the Midway City Council race including incumbent Kevin Payne (16%), Jeff Nicholas (16%), Whitney Peterson (12%), Jordan Council (7%), Craig Knight (5%), Kate Roberts (4%) and Rachel Blossey (2%).

The nine candidates were vying for the three at-large seats.

The primary narrowed the candidate pool to six, likely eliminating Blossey, Roberts and Knight.

The general election will determine who will fill those three seats Nov. 21.

Wasatch County Clerk's Office

Heber will use rank choice voting to fill its open city council seats during the Nov. 21 general election.

Eleven candidates are running for three open seats.