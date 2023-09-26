© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County deputies bust chop shop for stolen cars, drugs in Wallsburg

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office

Wasatch County deputies have uncovered a cache of stolen vehicles and illegal drugs.

While searching for a stolen car, Wasatch County deputies stumbled upon a cache of stolen vehicles and tools at a 100-acre property in Wallsburg last Wednesday.

Deputies also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and “tools consistent with committing burglaries and thefts.”

The sheriff’s office said three people were arrested and charged in connection with the chop shop: Tyler Boyd James Hewitt of Wallsburg, Trista Roxanne Samson of Magna, and Trenton Bailey Gates of Centerville.

All three had multiple active warrants for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office said more charges could be added in the coming days. Detectives are still combing the acreage to identify stolen property.

Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler