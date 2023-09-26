Wasatch County deputies bust chop shop for stolen cars, drugs in Wallsburg

While searching for a stolen car, Wasatch County deputies stumbled upon a cache of stolen vehicles and tools at a 100-acre property in Wallsburg last Wednesday.

Deputies also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and “tools consistent with committing burglaries and thefts.”

The sheriff’s office said three people were arrested and charged in connection with the chop shop: Tyler Boyd James Hewitt of Wallsburg, Trista Roxanne Samson of Magna, and Trenton Bailey Gates of Centerville.

All three had multiple active warrants for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office said more charges could be added in the coming days. Detectives are still combing the acreage to identify stolen property.