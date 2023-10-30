Midway City Council candidates disclose campaign spending

The Midway candidates have spent from a low of under $700 to a high of close to $4,000 on their runs for city government, a second round of financial disclosures revealed.

Incumbent Kevin Payne has outspent everyone else in the race so far. Over the course of his campaign, he has poured just under $4,000 into expenses like yard signs and flyers. His spending also includes $725 given to individuals to distribute his flyers. Payne has not disclosed any contributors to his campaign.

Craig Simons is close behind, with more than $3,600 doled out on campaign signs, mailers, and parade candy. He has spent more than the $2,600 he’s fundraised.

Whitney Peterson is behind Payne and Simons, with $1,500 in campaign expenses.

Lisa Kohler Orme, who’s running for re-election, has spent a little over $1,000 on her campaign. But she led the field in the primary election.

And Jordan Councill has about $680 in total expenses for his bid for city council. He has not listed any contributors to his campaign.

The general election is Nov. 21. For more information about the candidates and how to vote in this year’s election, visit the Midway website.