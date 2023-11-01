Heber coat drive helps locals stay warm this winter

A Thanksgiving event in a few weeks will offer winter gear to people who need it, along with dinner and a free night of fun. But first, the Wasatch Community Foundation needs donations to its coat drive.

“We're making sure that every adult and every child can stay warm through the winter months, because it gets pretty brutal in Heber, just like Park City,” said Kathy Carr, the vice chair of the Wasatch Community Foundation board. “We've always been able to gather enough coats for everybody, which would be, you know, 600, 800 coats, and they're all distributed and used by families.”

The donation drive also accepts other winter gear such as boots and hats. Organizers request new and gently used items in good condition.

On Nov. 18, the community is invited to Timpanogos Middle School for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Carr said that’s where the coat giveaway and much more will happen.

“The Thanksgiving dinner is not just dinner. It is more about creating a family environment, like a big giant Thanksgiving table,” she said.

Along with the full-course Thanksgiving dinner, the foundation and Heber Valley Rotary Club will set up stations for games, arts and crafts, and other entertainment. Attendance in years past reached around 500 people.

“It's a really fun event,” Carr said. “It feels like family. It feels like just one big Thanksgiving dinner with the whole community.”

People can donate to bins at seven locations around the Heber Valley.

Drop-off bins are at the following locations until Nov. 11: