Wasatch County works through 2,000 property tax appeals

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT
If you’re a Wasatch County resident waiting on your tax appeal, the auditor’s office says it’s one of hundreds still pending.

County clerk-auditor Joey Granger says her office is in the midst of hearing about 1,900 appeals.

Home value appeals were due in September, but owners can still appeal their primary or secondary residence status until Nov. 30. Residents can also file greenbelt appeals within 45 days of rollback notice, so Granger says the number of appeals will continue to climb.

The auditor’s office saw a sharp uptick in appeals this year.

“If we had had the same number of appeals we had last year, we’d be done by now,” Granger said.

More than 450 hearings still lie ahead.

Next week, no tax hearings are scheduled because the office space is needed for early voting. But Granger says she still hopes to finish processing all appeals by Nov. 15.
