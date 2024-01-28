Boundary Commission to host public hearing over Midway resort proposal

The owners of 350 acres in Wasatch County, the future home of a new resort development, want their land annexed into Midway.

A public hearing Monday night will give residents the chance to weigh in.

The plans will turn what’s currently agricultural land into a resort including a 100-room hotel, 35,000 square feet of retail and 23 cottages. It will be located at 225 East 850 South in Midway.

Local sanitation agencies are protesting the annexation, saying the resort will be too close to the open-air sewage and wastewater treatment facility. The Midway Sanitation District and the Heber Valley Special Services District say the facility won’t be able to meet the needs generated by the development.

And a county attorney, Shelby Thurgood, said in September the annexation shouldn’t be approved because it mostly includes environmentally sensitive land.

“Most of the proposed annexation area consists of sensitive lands, and all of the concept area consists of sensitive lands,” she said.

The land under discussion also includes some individual property owners, whom Wasatch County invited to share their opinions at this week’s public hearing.

The hearing Monday will be held in the county government building in Heber City and has the option to participate remotely. It will begin at 6 p.m.