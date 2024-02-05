Man hospitalized after Wasatch County snowmobile crash

Teams at a search and rescue training session pivoted to a real-life rescue response shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews from Summit and Wasatch counties were training in the Strawberry Valley area, about 25 miles southeast of Heber City, when they got word of a snowmobile crash nearby.

A 61-year-old man was out on his snowmobile by Clyde Creek, about a mile away from the search and rescue training, when he crashed the vehicle.

Wasatch County and Summit County Search and Rescue, as well as Wasatch Fire, responded to the scene. Teams brought the man to the trailhead, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital.

More information was not immediately available about the man’s condition and what led to the crash.

This is at least the fifth snowmobile crash with injuries Wasatch County Search and Rescue has responded to this winter.