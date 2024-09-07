© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Valley community dedicate a day of service to honor 9/11 first responders

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 7, 2024 at 1:40 PM MDT
Angela Havlock (left) teaches volunteer Tiffany Jones (right) and her children how to weave mats using plastic bags during the Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service. The mats will be given to people experiencing homelessness and refugees without shelter.
1 of 2  — heber 911 day of service plastic bag mats.jpg
Angela Havlock (left) teaches volunteer Tiffany Jones (right) and her children how to weave mats using plastic bags during the Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service. The mats will be given to people experiencing homelessness and refugees without shelter.
Kristine Weller / KPCW
Military members and Heber Valley community members honor 9/11 first responders before working on service projects for the annual 9/11 Day of Service.
2 of 2  — Heber 911 day of service flags.jpg
Military members and Heber Valley community members honor 9/11 first responders before working on service projects for the annual 9/11 Day of Service.
Kristine Weller / KPCW

Hundreds of Heber Valley community members gathered Saturday for the annual 9/11 National Day of Service.

Heber, Midway and Kamas community leaders teamed up to organize service projects for the annual 9/11 National Day of Service.

Spud Beckstrom from MVF Church said the service projects are to honor 9/11 first responders.

“We want to honor them by following their lead. They are people who run into service no matter what's going on,” he said. “Years ago, we asked them about 9/11 day and how we can honor them, and they simply just want us to serve our community and make our community better.” 

Community members were able to choose from six projects, including cleaning up Highway 189, the Wasatch High School Stadium and Timpanogos Valley Theatre, weeding community gardens, making fleece blankets for the Women’s Correctional Facility and making mats out of plastic bags for people experiencing homelessness.

Angela Havlock from Stitching Hearts Worldwide led the mat-making. Some volunteers cut plastic bags to create loops, others tied the loops together and wove them through a loom.

Havlock said the mats will be given to people experiencing homelessness and refugees without shelter.

“They're lightweight, they're easy to keep clean,” she said. “It takes about 480 bags per mat, and then they can take it wherever they go and they keep 40 degrees warmer than sleeping on the ground, and it's actually pretty comfortable when you lay down on it.”

Tiffany Jones and her kids were helping to weave the mats together.

“This is fun!” one child said.

“Service is good. It's fun,” Jones said. “I love bringing my kids and helping them feel that they're part of a community and doing good for others.”

MVF Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Latinos in Action, Relief Society and Just Serve each supported and organized the service efforts.
Wasatch County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller