Yellow Lake Fire grows; cold, rainy weather on horizon

The Yellow Lake Fire reached 31,000 acres as of Monday morning and remains at 23% containment.

On Sunday, wind from the south fueled the blaze, igniting dead wood near Iron Mine Road.

Fire crews used dozers and aerial operations to keep the fire away from the road.

Though firefighters are concerned wind and warm temperatures could grow the blaze over the next few days, a chance of rain or snow and cooler temperatures is expected later this week.

Forecasts call for rain and freezing overnight temperatures Thursday.

Over 800 people are working to fight the human-caused fire that sparked Sept. 28 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Evacuation orders in parts of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forests remain in place. Highway 35 is closed.

Monday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Facebook page.