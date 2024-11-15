Midway man on probation after killing neighbor’s dog

Rodrek K. Storms, 72, shot and killed a Swiss mountain dog named Blue on a Saturday morning in August. Blue had wandered a couple of doors over to visit Arlene Gertsch, a neighbor.

Gertsch previously told KPCW that’s when Storms came across the road toward Blue.

“He just barked once,” she said. “And I said, ‘Blue, stay there, just stay there.’ And the guy came in the yard, grabbed him by the nape of the neck, took him out by my pumpkins, took him into the bike lane behind my husband’s truck and shot him in the head.”

Blue’s owners, Aaron and Aimee Simpson, were out of town when their dog was killed. They characterized their pet as sweet-tempered, sociable and beloved by the community.

Wasatch County prosecutors charged Storms with aggravated cruelty to an animal and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault. Both counts are class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and fines.

In a deal with prosecutors, Storms pleaded no contest to reduced charges in 4th District Court Wednesday, Nov. 13, and was sentenced the same day. Under the deal, the original weapons charge was dismissed and the animal cruelty count was reduced to a class B misdemeanor.

A judge suspended a 180-day jail sentence and instead ordered Storms to pay a $553 fine and complete 50 hours of community service and one year of probation. During this time, Storms is not allowed to use or possess any firearms.

Storms must also complete a “thinking errors class” and mental health evaluation. He is required to complete any recommended treatment and report that to the court.

Gertsch was in the courtroom during sentencing, but said she chose not to speak. She said the result was disappointing.

“I can't say I'm in shock, but I'm still stunned, you know, especially after his first case, getting away with it, then he got away with a second,” Gertsch said. “I would have liked to have seen him get jail time.”

Gertsch is referencing an incident two years ago when Storms was charged with animal cruelty. Another Midway resident claimed Storms pepper-sprayed their German Shepherd. The charge was held in abeyance for 12 months, then dismissed.

Aaron Simpson, Blue’s owner, also wanted Storms to serve jail time. He said his family is now focused on healing.

“Most people know how animals are, right, dogs are always happy to see you and it’s such a positive part of your life. So to have it be taken away so violently, the way that it was, it's hard, but yeah, every day it gets better,” he said.

Simpson said the community is also disappointed.

“People are still really concerned. There's people that have dogs who won't walk him up past his house anymore, just because they're afraid,” he said. “It's been such an escalation over time of how he's treated, you know, neighbors, people from verbally assaulting people to throwing rocks at cars.”

Simpson said many community members are left wondering whether similar incidents will occur