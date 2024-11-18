© 2024 KPCW

Public hearing Tuesday on $400M MIDA East Village bond

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:45 PM MST
The Military Installation Development Authority has coordinated a potential agreement that would give land within the project area for the Deer Valley expansion, pictured above, to the U.S. Air Force, and Park City would receive open space in Round Valley.
Extell Utah
Residents can share their thoughts about an almost $400 million bond to speed up construction at Deer Valley’s East Village Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The Military Installation Development Authority, a state agency also responsible for major development projects like the SkyRidge luxury golf facilities near the Jordanelle Reservoir and the Sundance Inn, unanimously passed a $390 million bond resolution last month.

That’s on top of $260 million in bonds already authorized in 2021.

The new bond is for MIDA’s Mountain Village Public Infrastructure District, which includes the land west of U.S. 40 where Deer Valley is expanding and hundreds of new hotel rooms and residences are under construction.

Locals can share feedback on the already-approved bonds at a virtual public hearing Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
