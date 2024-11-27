Heber Police arrest four in string of alleged assaults, two more wanted

Heber Police Deputy Chief Branden Russell said the department responded to the first assault in a string of violent attacks by a group of “self-proclaimed gang members” in early August. The attacks occurred at various locations, including one at a Concerts in the Park event on Main Street and another outside the Heber McDonald’s.

Russell said the attacks appear to have been random and all of the victims were minors. He said police became aware of the incidents after the alleged attackers posted photos and videos of themselves on social media sites.

“It was this group of juveniles and one adult that was out kind of terrorizing the community, a little bit,” he said.

The Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force launched an investigation, but couldn’t link the alleged attacks until Heber police officer Ty Cummings responded to another assault on Nov. 14 and made the arrests.

According to Russell and a report from Cummings, two teenagers — one 15 and one 16 — suffered visible injuries in the Nov. 14 assault. One had a cut to the back of his head; the other’s face and neck were scratched red and there was blood on his scalp.

Video of the assault showed one suspect stomping on and punching one of the victims.

Russell said other witnesses shared social media videos and pictures of the assaults and the suspects posing with weapons, which police later determined were BB guns.

Since the arrests, Russell said investigators have confirmed the group’s involvement in three assaults and suspect it is responsible for two others.

Wasatch County prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Yael Parra with one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of drug possession or use. If convicted of a second-degree felony, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

Parra had been held in the Wasatch County jail since his arrest, but was released by a 4th District Court judge Wednesday. Under the conditions set by the judge, Parra is required to wear an ankle monitor and enroll in school. He is also barred from contacting the others accused, except for a step-brother who he lives with.

Judge Jennifer Mabey also issued a protective order that prohibits Parra from contacting the victims injured in the alleged assault on Nov. 14.

Parra’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8, 2025.

Russell said police are looking for two additional teens thought to be involved in the assaults. While all the assaults seem to be connected to the same group, Russell said it's unclear if all were involved in every incident.

He said officers are working to determine if the suspects are part of a gang.

"The group of kids, they've been claiming to be associated with gangs, but we haven't found any actual documentation that shows that they are gang members other than themselves telling people and posting that they are associated with, repping blue, which is generally with Sureños, or them claiming that they’re part of a gang,” he said.

The three arrested minors are being held at the Slate Canyon Detention Youth Center in Provo. Heber officers said they may face assault and weapons charges, but criminal cases involving juveniles are not a matter of public record.