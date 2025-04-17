Wasatch County spring TAP grants will fund theater performances, murals and more

The grants come from Trails, Arts and Parks (TAP) tax revenue, a tenth of a percent sales tax approved by voters in 2022.

For the spring grant cycle, the TAP board recommended funding 22 projects, and the Wasatch County Council approved its recommendations Wednesday, April 16.

Board chair Alese Overly told the council interest in the grants has soared.

“We were able to complete our first grant cycle back in ’24. We approved those recommendations together and allocated just over $285,000 for 13 projects,” she said. “This next cycle doubled in applicants, so that was exciting.”

Of the 27 applications, most were for arts projects.

The TAP board recommended supporting projects including the Wasatch Back Art Festival, community contra dance and line dancing programs, audio equipment for the Midway Playhouse and a mural of salmon at the Strawberry Reservoir Visitor Center.

For trails projects, the Wasatch Trails Foundation was awarded funding for a backcountry trail maintenance crew. The TAP board also recommended funding a ridge trail at Soldier Hollow.

Additionally, 10% of the county’s share of the tax revenue is placed in a reserve.

Councilmember Luke Searle proposed determining a long-term plan for the reserve fund.

“We don’t have to spend every dollar just because we need to spend it, but we should have a plan and maybe bigger projects in mind,” he said.

In total, the county’s spring grants are worth over $298,000.

Heber and Midway also receive a portion of the TAP tax revenue, which was $1.2 million for 2024.

Wasatch County's next round of grants opens in July with funds awarded in November.

For a full list of funded projects, visit the county website.