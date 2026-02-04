Wasatch County School District notifies family of potential threat amid walkout

In an email Wednesday afternoon, the Wasatch County School District told parents it knew of a student-led walkout planned for Thursday and that an unspecified threat may be connected to it.

A student reported through the SafeUT app they heard there may be a threat connected to the planned walkout protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement. SafeUT is a 24/7 crisis support system where Utah students can anonymously speak with licensed counselors and share safety concerns.

The threat had not been verified as of Wednesday afternoon. The district said it and its law enforcement partners are monitoring the situation and have increased supervision at its middle and high schools.

“Our priority each day is to provide a safe, respectful environment where learning continues without disruption,” the district said in the email.

The Heber City Police Department said officers will be at area schools Thursday as a precaution.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office told KPCW it was “aware of information referencing a possible concern," but the information could not be verified. The office is not aware of any confirmed or imminent threat.

The secondary school student-led walkout is Feb. 5. The protest is not district-sponsored or sanctioned, but the district said it “recognize[s] that students may choose to express their perspectives.”

During the walkout, classes will proceed as normal. Students who leave class will be marked absent and must follow normal attendance and make-up work procedures.

