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2 killed in weekend crash near Strawberry Reservoir

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:44 PM MDT
FILE: A photo of two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles on the side of the road.
Utah Highway Patrol
FILE: A photo of two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles on the side of the road.

Two people are dead after a crash on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County Saturday, March 14.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We had a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40 and went off the road to the road and overcorrected back to the left, and as it came back to the left, it actually crossed over the center line and hit a vehicle, which was a Chevy pickup truck, going the opposite direction,” he said.

The crash was near milepost 51 on U.S. 40, near Strawberry Reservoir.

The two people in the westbound pickup truck, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were both killed.

No information was available about where the two people were from.

The cab of the box truck detached in the collision, and the box rolled upside down.

The driver of the box truck was transported to the hospital.

Roden said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

“There were some high winds at the time, so we’re looking at that as a potential contributor,” he said.

The National Weather Service placed much of Wasatch County under a high wind warning Saturday, with gusts over 65 mph expected across large swaths of the state.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler