No property tax increase planned in Midway’s next budget

The general fund is set to be flat from fiscal year 2026 to 2027, with planned expenses of $8.3 million.

“That’s where mayor and council salaries and wages are, mileage, office expenses, anything to do with mayor and council,” budget officer Nancy Simons said.

The general fund also includes salaries and benefits for government staff and legal costs.

Midway’s budget has several other funds, including a capital improvement projects fund, a water fund, an ice sheet fund for the downtown skating rink and the souvenir shop.

According to the draft budget, the city is proposing $3.5 million in capital projects next year, including renovations to the community center and town square, road maintenance and cemetery updates.

Midway expects $7.4 million in spending on water infrastructure improvements. One of the biggest expenses in the water fund budget is water lines along Homestead Drive.

The city will not raise property taxes.

The Midway City Council will have a public hearing June 2 before finalizing the fiscal year 2027 budget.

