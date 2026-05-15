Heber City celebrates Public Works Week with annual Backhoe Rodeo
Heber City will celebrate Public Works Week with free events May 18-24.
The celebration opens with the city’s annual Backhoe Rodeo at the Wasatch County Events Complex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Participants from public works entities in the valley will compete and demonstrate their heavy equipment skills by navigating an obstacle course.
Then May 20, there’s a free party in the park for families to learn about the heavy equipment used by the department at South Field Park.