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Heber City celebrates Public Works Week with annual Backhoe Rodeo

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:50 PM MDT
Backhoe and gravel used to upgrade road surface
alisonhancock
/
Adobe Stock

Heber City will celebrate Public Works Week with free events May 18-24.

The celebration opens with the city’s annual Backhoe Rodeo at the Wasatch County Events Complex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Participants from public works entities in the valley will compete and demonstrate their heavy equipment skills by navigating an obstacle course.

Then May 20, there’s a free party in the park for families to learn about the heavy equipment used by the department at South Field Park.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver