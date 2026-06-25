'No end in sight’: Cox on wildfire that could be Utah’s most destructive ever

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Wednesday that winds and extraordinarily dry trees are fueling a wildfire in southwest Utah, burning so hot and fast that “there’s no end in sight.”

“There’s a very good chance that this is already the most destructive fire in the state’s history,” Cox said of the Cottonwood Fire burning 230 miles south of Salt Lake City. It ignited Monday in the Tushar Mountains and tore through roughly 70,000 acres within 48 hours, Cox said.

Forests are burning throughout Utah this week in a furious start to the season. The destruction follows the state’s warmest winter on record and lowest-ever snowpack, with persistent drought in the summer forecast.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES.SUBSCRIBESpeaking to reporters in the nearby city of Beaver on Wednesday, Cox said crews have not been able to assess the extent of the damage, but cabin owners and operators of the Eagle Point ski resort are “all kind of expecting the worst, and that’s very likely to be the case.” He said there are hundreds of homes and condos on the mountain.

He called it a “miracle” that no one has died so far and credited local first responders for speedy evacuations.

Firefighters can’t work right at the fire’s edge in what’s called “direct attack” because wind is sending embers flying and igniting tinder-dry brush nearby, threatening to trap crews between multiple large fires. And that risk is only growing. Forecasters predict winds will pick up to speeds of 40 mph later in the week.

As of Wednesday, the Cottonwood Fire was far from the biggest in Utah’s history. Past blazes have covered hundreds of thousands of acres, Cox said. But last year’s Monroe Canyon Fire torched a total of about 70,000 acres after burning over a longer period of weeks, as opposed to just days.

In a sign of just how parched the forest is, he told reporters, a pinyon or juniper tree that looks normal could actually be so dry that “it burns like toilet paper.”

The city of Beaver on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, and Cox said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help pay for 75% of firefighting costs after approving Utah’s application for financial assistance.

He said the state’s firefighting resources have been stretched “as thin as possible, OK, we’ve used them, we’ve burned them out.” He noted crews battling the Iron Fire in central Utah pulled 24-hours days.

Federal firefighting agencies are coming in to help, the governor said, and the fire near Beaver is their main priority right now. But fires were also burning in Nevada and New Mexico, and he noted still more states are dealing with exceptionally dry conditions.

Beaver City Mayor Matt Robinson told Utah News Dispatch the past two days have been devastating for those in the area’s rural communities. He described the mountain slopes that were ablaze Wednesday as “sacred ground” for locals.

“Honestly, in real time, it kind of feels like end-of-days-type movies. Some of the images that we’ve seen and what we’ve seen with our own eyes, it’s crazy,” Robinson said by phone from the city’s offices, which he estimated were five miles from the closest flames.

Asked whether the city’s at risk of burning, Robinson said, “I think it’s unlikely at this point, but all it would take is a shift of the wind patterns and it could.”

During the news conference Wednesday, the governor warned flames can race across several miles within minutes.

“If you’re told to evacuate,” he said, “don’t screw around this year.”