Utah Symphony offers patriotic favorites at free Midway concert July 4

Residents are invited to Midway’s Town Square on the Fourth of July for a free concert by the Utah Symphony.

Ben Kipp, vice president of education and community engagement for Utah Symphony Utah Opera, said the group is visiting half a dozen small towns across the state this summer.

“We've done these tours in the national parks, and we've gone to some of these bigger spaces, or what the country might think of when they think of Utah,” he said. “But for this tour, and given that it coincides with America 250, we really wanted to celebrate that local park, that gathering space, that thing that means a lot to that community.”

The concert is free to all. It begins at 8 p.m. Saturday in Midway’s town square and features music from American composers like Aaron Copland and John Williams.

Kipp said having the music outdoors will make it an evening to remember.

“There’s this really beautiful portion of a Mahler symphony that I think is going to be such a captivating moment,” he said. “There’s something about when Mahler gets played outside, its connection to earthly beauty, and we’re going to be in some absolutely stunning locations.”

The symphony’s stop in Midway comes about halfway through its statewide tour. The group is also playing in Fillmore, Cedar City, Springville and more.

To celebrate America 250, the symphony is also collecting stories of how music fits into Utah’s pioneer heritage.

The Pioneer Fiddle Project is a partnership with the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Locals can bring instruments with unique stories to the concert to share their heritage. The instruments don’t have to be fiddles, and they don’t have to be in playing condition.

“Bring it on down if you're comfortable doing so,” Kipp said. “We're happy to take a look at it and document it and then ask you some questions.”

Some instruments will be evaluated and restored; some will be chosen for an exhibit in Salt Lake City.

Kipp said this summer’s tour has been in the works for a year and a half.

“I could not think of a better way to celebrate the summer, to celebrate the Fourth of July, to celebrate America 250, than getting to do it in a place like Midway,” he said. “Oh, man, that’s special.”

Parking is limited in Midway. Those who live nearby are asked to walk or bike to the concert.

A free shuttle service will be running all evening, with stops along South Center Street between Deer Creek State Park and downtown Midway. For a map of shuttle stops, click here.

The town square will open for seating at 4 p.m., and food trucks will open at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The concert is free, but locals are asked to RSVP online.

