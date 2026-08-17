Park City Planning Commission reelects Van Dine as chair

The seven-member commission reelected her to the role during a meeting Aug. 12.

The chair may only serve two consecutive 1-year terms. Van Dine’s time on the commission will end in July 2027.

The commission also reelected Commissioner John Frontero to serve as Chair Pro Tem for one year. The role performs the duties of the chair in their absence.

Frontero has served as Chair Pro Tem since March 11, when he took over the remainder of Bill John’s commission seat. Frontero was reappointed this year ; his term ends in 2030.

The chair participates in discussions, but only votes when there’s a tie. The Chair Pro Tem is always allowed to vote.