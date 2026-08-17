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Park City Planning Commission reelects Van Dine as chair

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:54 PM MDT
Residents filled the Park City Planning Commission chambers Aug. 12, 2026. Locals commented on the 5-acre Bonanza Park plans.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A Park City Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 12, 2026.

Christin Van Dine will serve as Park City Planning Commission chair for another year.

The seven-member commission reelected her to the role during a meeting Aug. 12.

The chair may only serve two consecutive 1-year terms. Van Dine’s time on the commission will end in July 2027.

The commission also reelected Commissioner John Frontero to serve as Chair Pro Tem for one year. The role performs the duties of the chair in their absence.

Frontero has served as Chair Pro Tem since March 11, when he took over the remainder of Bill John’s commission seat. Frontero was reappointed this year; his term ends in 2030.

The chair participates in discussions, but only votes when there’s a tie. The Chair Pro Tem is always allowed to vote.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller