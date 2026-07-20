Lane closures planned for US-189 widening in Wasatch County

The Utah Department of Transportation is widening U.S. 189 from two lanes to four along Deer Creek Reservoir, and it’s separating northbound and southbound traffic for safety.

UDOT is paving the highway between Charleston and the Island Beach day use area from Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23.

That work will be done during the day without any lane closures.

During the week of July 27, drivers can expect alternating, one-way traffic every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The transportation department says travelers should expect delays.

Deer Creek State Park will remain open throughout construction.

Crews are also working on an underpass so drivers can safely access the Island Beach area.

To find more details about the U.S. 189 widening project, visit the project website.