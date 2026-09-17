Midway re-examines town square animal ban, considers changes to event permitting process

Dogs and other animals aren’t allowed on Midway’s town square according to current rules. Violators could be charged with a class C misdemeanor and fined up to $750.

But the ordinance doesn’t specify how the ban is enforced, which can lead to confusion for both owners and town officials.

Midway City Community Development and Planning Director Michael Henke said the regulations matter during big events.

“Frankly, if somebody on an off day, has their dog, and they’re on the square, chances are we’re not going to catch them,” Henke said during a Midway City Council meeting Sept. 15. “Chances are we’re not going to receive a complaint. But if we have an activity like concerts in the park or Swiss days, you know we’re going to receive complaints about that.”

The council proposed adding a section to event applications for organizers to indicate whether animals will be a part of their festivities.

This will matter during Christmas events, when reindeer are on the square.

The council said they will put up signs in the town square establishing the “no animals” rule but didn’t specify the language the signs will use.

Dogs are allowed in Midway’s parks, provided they are on leash. They can be off leash at the city’s Burgi Hill Park.

The council will vote on the change to event applications in the coming weeks.

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