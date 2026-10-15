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Wasatch County residents can share input on proposed town at public hearing this month

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:20 PM MDT
Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office

The proposed town east of Heber could have a population of up to 2,200 residents when complete.

Wasatch County residents can share their thoughts on a proposed town east of Heber at a public hearing Oct. 27.

The 2,700 acre Wasatch Highlands town got state approval to begin an incorporation effort in February.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office then deemed the town feasible this fall. It could have up to 2,200 residents when complete.

Now, the preliminary municipality will enter the public hearing phase.

Consultants will present the feasibility study findings to residents and property owners, so they can weigh in on the proposal at the Wasatch High School Auditorium Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver