Wasatch County residents can share input on proposed town at public hearing this month

Wasatch County residents can share their thoughts on a proposed town east of Heber at a public hearing Oct. 27.

The 2,700 acre Wasatch Highlands town got state approval to begin an incorporation effort in February.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office then deemed the town feasible this fall. It could have up to 2,200 residents when complete.

Now, the preliminary municipality will enter the public hearing phase.

Consultants will present the feasibility study findings to residents and property owners, so they can weigh in on the proposal at the Wasatch High School Auditorium Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.