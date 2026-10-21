Rigby taking leave from sheriff’s office with pending felony charge

The sheriff informed Wasatch County he intends to go on paid leave in a letter Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree felony obstruction of justice and making a written false statement, a class B misdemeanor. A grand jury indicted him in September.

The Wasatch County Council was set to call for his resignation at its meeting Wednesday night. Erik Rowland, the council chair, told KPCW that resolution is now “moot” since Rigby is taking voluntary leave.

The council is now expected to discuss the letter Wednesday. Rowland said it’s unclear if Rigby is stepping back immediately.

The letter states Rigby hasn’t changed his position on the charges. But he doesn’t want his case to distract from “the work of protecting this community.”

He expressed “full faith” in the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

“I believe voluntary leave offers a measured path forward, with stability and continuity for the office,” Rigby wrote. He said he’ll cooperate with Wasatch County to ensure a smooth transition.

According to court papers, the grand jury indictment accuses Rigby of writing an anonymous letter with allegations against a political opponent and mailing it to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors claim he interfered in the Kouri Richins murder trial in the process. The political opponent, Summit County Detective Eric Mainord, was a potential witness at the trial.

Mainord dropped out of the Wasatch County sheriff’s race, and Rigby, who was seeking a third term in office, lost the primary. His term expires in January.

This is a developing story.