Park City Council discuss China Bridge garage future

Park City’s China Bridge parking garage on Swede Alley is aging.

The northern, uphill portion of the structure was built in 2006. The southern portion opened in 1986 and is expected to reach the end of its life in 10 years.

With that deadline looming and the 2034 Winter Olympics on the horizon, the Park City Council is considering whether to replace the building or redevelop the area. Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said councilmembers will discuss options Thursday.

“What are the council priorities? What are some, you know, kind of must-haves for China Bridge if they are interested in redevelopment?” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 21. “How might that connect to ideas for Swede Alley and for Main Street?”

The council discussed redevelopment ideas for Swede Alley, Main Street and China Bridge in August.

Councilmembers agree China Bridge is a priority. They have said garage replacement or redevelopment would go hand-in-hand with aerial transit. Still, no decision was made on what the garage’s future will look like.

Staff is looking for direction on whether to evaluate redevelopment or replacement options and how the 2034 Games should influence project timing.

In the meantime, the city has been doing structural repairs. Sneddon said that included replacing the failing Marsac Avenue retaining wall, reinforcing the structure’s southeast corner and improving tension cables.

“We're replacing the southernmost stair towers, and we're also applying … this significant protective coating — 100,000 square feet of protective coating — and 450 feet of expansion joist replacements,” she said.

The city has spent about $1.9 million on repairs since completing a structural assessment in 2024.

Staff recommends rehabilitation efforts continue as planned in 2027 and says another structural assessment should be conducted in 2030 or 2031.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.