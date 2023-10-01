© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Women In Jazz 3.0 | October 6, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published October 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Bryan Esler
/
Bryan Esler Photo

Let's feature some more great musicians!

Every year I like to do a program to showcase the super-talented women playing jazz. When I mention "women in Jazz" many people tend to think of vocalists. I purposely have not chosen to play any vocalists on this show, just to make sure to feature only instrumentalists.

Enjoy!

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector