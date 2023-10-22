© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Rising Stars! | October 27, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published October 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
71st Annual Downbeat Critics' Rising Stars!

Downbeat Magazine's group of critics have spoken...and have chosen their "Rising Stars" published in the August 2023 edition of the magazine. I'll play 9 of them for you!

Click on this link for the results.

And here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
