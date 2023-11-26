© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

2024 Jazz Grammy Nominees | December 1, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST
Shutterstock

You'll hear 10 artists and their nominated music!

The Grammy Award winners will be announced on February 4th. But I can pretty much guarantee that you will not hear any jazz players on the TV Broadcast...except maybe Jon Batiste.

But you'll hear a bunch of them on my show!

Here is the playlist:

Year 3
Stay Connected
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector