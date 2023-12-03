© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Women Trombonists (Mostly) | December 8, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published December 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM MST
Women Trombonists!
Women Trombonists!

I've got 9 songs from women playing trombone for you (and one man).

Here are some very talented trombone players who happen to be women. Somewhat unusual, but getting more common. I think you'll love that incredible deep tone the instrument makes.

I do feature one male as well, but my focus is on the women for this show.

And I am dedicating this show to 2 trombone players that I know:
Rudy Tessnow (Rudy on the Radio), one of our own KPCW Volunteer DJs
and
Roger Cody, my uncle, who spent his musical career playing, teaching, writing and arranging for brass groups.

Here's the playlist for the show:

