Women Trombonists (Mostly) | December 8, 2023

Here are some very talented trombone players who happen to be women. Somewhat unusual, but getting more common. I think you'll love that incredible deep tone the instrument makes.

I do feature one male as well, but my focus is on the women for this show.

And I am dedicating this show to 2 trombone players that I know:

Rudy Tessnow (Rudy on the Radio), one of our own KPCW Volunteer DJs

and

Roger Cody, my uncle, who spent his musical career playing, teaching, writing and arranging for brass groups.

Here's the playlist for the show: