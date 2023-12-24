© 2023 KPCW

Some Favorites From 2023

By Rich Rector
Published December 24, 2023
I've chosen a few of my favorite songs and artists from this year's show for your listening pleasure.

You've heard these before on my show, but are worthy of hearing again!

You'll hear the late Carla Bley, who we lost in October, with a piece that is so "Carla."
And you'll hear Pat Metheny, who played at the Egyptian this fall, on the song "Jack In."
And don't miss a fun version of the Grateful Dead song "Uncle John's Band" by super guitarist, John Scofield.

Here's the playlist:

