Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Pop Songs Gone Jazzy 4.0 | May 17, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published May 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Jazzy Popular Songs
Jazzy Popular Songs

Check out this year's show of popular songs performed like you've never heard them before!

Every year I choose some covers of very familiar popular songs, but performed by jazz artists. Let's have some fun with "Light My Fire", "Moves Like Jagger", "Sultans Of Swing" and more!

Here's the playlist:

Year 3
