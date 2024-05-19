© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy Bob Dylan | May 24, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published May 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM MDT
Singer, Song Writer, Nobel Prize Winner, Welder, Whiskey Distiller

I had no idea how many jazz covers there are of Dylan songs!

Not only is a Nobel Prize Winner, he also has his Heaven's Door Whiskey line, is a painter, and also welds found metal parts into fancy gates! Quite the well-rounded artist!

Here's a link to check out his artwork at Halcyon Gallery

Let's listen to some jazz artists covering some of his iconic tunes.
Here's the playlist:

