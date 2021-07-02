© 2022 KPCW

Jazz Night's Monthly Mixtape: Kamasi Washington, Brandee Younger And More

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published July 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT
Simon Moullier, Brandee Younger, Michael Mayo, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Kamasi Washington (Photos: Patrick Martineau, Erin Patrice O'Brien, Lauren Desberg, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore)
NPR
Simon Moullier, Brandee Younger, Michael Mayo, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Kamasi Washington (Photos: Patrick Martineau, Erin Patrice O'Brien, Lauren Desberg, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore)

Whether transcending genres or reinterpreting the essentials, this generation of artists continues to show that jazz is alive and flourishing. To prove it, each month the Jazz Night in America staff will be curating a playlist of new music that's caught our ears.

This month, the Jazz Night staff's collection includes recent work from Esperanza Spaulding, Leni Stern, Brandee Younger, Renell Shaw, Kurt Elling, Kenny Garrett and Charles Owens Trio, among many others. Be sure to follow the playlist on your service of choice to stay up-to-date with what we're listening to.

Stream below via Spotify or Apple Music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

