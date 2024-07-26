© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BBB shares how to spot Olympic scams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:01 PM MDT
Warning about the latest phone scam
Ja_inter
/
iStockphoto
Warning about the latest phone scam

As the 2024 Olympics begin, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers and businesses of potential scams and laws surrounding fair use of logos, trademarks and copyrights.

The BBB says ads for merchandise, text alerts to watch events and even job postings are all ways scammers prey on the unsuspecting. You should never trust unsolicited messages that want you to click a link or call a number. The bureau says if you are prompted to call a number, look up the phone number first.

The bureau has already seen phishing texts and emails offering gear and job scams sent to students asking them to drive around with Olympics ads wrapped on their vehicles.

The BBB says another common scam uses fake streaming links in social media posts. It warns users to only click on links on official streaming sites.

The BBB keeps track of all Olympics-related scams from previous years. Click here to view the BBB Scam Tracker.

Tags
State & Regional Olympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver