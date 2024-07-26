BBB shares how to spot Olympic scams

The BBB says ads for merchandise, text alerts to watch events and even job postings are all ways scammers prey on the unsuspecting. You should never trust unsolicited messages that want you to click a link or call a number. The bureau says if you are prompted to call a number, look up the phone number first.

The bureau has already seen phishing texts and emails offering gear and job scams sent to students asking them to drive around with Olympics ads wrapped on their vehicles.

The BBB says another common scam uses fake streaming links in social media posts. It warns users to only click on links on official streaming sites.

The BBB keeps track of all Olympics-related scams from previous years. Click here to view the BBB Scam Tracker.