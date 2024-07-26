© 2024 KPCW

Bears close multiple campgrounds in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:11 PM MDT
Silver Lake Flat Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
/
Facebook
Silver Lake Flat Reservoir in American Fork Canyon.

A bear has closed the Soapstone campground and the dispersed north and south camping areas in the Uinta Mountains.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is working to trap a black bear seen frequently in the area.

Closer to Provo, the Pleasant Grove Ranger District closed the Granite Flat campground and Deer Creek trailhead and parking area for public safety while the DWR also tries to capture and relocate a bear as well.

The U.S. Forest Service has not said when the campgrounds could reopen.
