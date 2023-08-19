Park City Miners survive a nailbiter versus Timpanogos

The Park City Miners narrowly escaped with a 35-33 victory in their first road game of the season when they faced off with the Timpanogos Timberwolves on Friday night. The Miners made a big stop on fourth down late in the game to hang on for the win.

The game was a contrast in style as Park City relied on big plays from its rushing game while the Timberwolves’ air attack was difficult to stop. The Miners were able to capitalize as they scored 14 points on three first half turnovers. Timpanogos had an answer each time and the halftime score was tied at 21.

Defenses tightened in the second half until Park City’s William McCurdy broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter for a 28-21 lead. It was his third touchdown of the game, which also included a 33-yard touchdown in the first half. McCurdy now has scored seven touchdowns in two games to start the season.

Timpanogos kept pace when a blocked punt went into the endzone for a safety. The Timberwolves took the ensuing kickoff down the field for a field goal at the start of the fourth quarter making the score 28-26.

After the Miners offense stalled, the Timberwolves were poised to take the lead after marching down the field. However, the Miners’ defense stepped up with a 94-yard interception return for touchdown and a 35-26 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The two-score lead was not secure. Timpanogos scored a quick touchdown with a fumble recovery in the end zone, making the game 35-33. They were on the move again when the Miners’ defense made a critical fourth down stop on their own side of the field with just over one minute remaining. The Miners kneeled on the ball to close out the nailbiter.

Park City (2-0) will host the Dixie Flyers (0-2) on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Dozier Field.

In other action, the Wasatch Wasps fell to 0-2 with a loss against the Sky View Bobcats 56-35. The Bobcats took a 28-14 lead into halftime. Wasatch closed to within a touchdown in the third quarter, but Sky View’s offense proved too much as they pulled away in the fourth. Carter Bucad impressed with three touchdowns for the Wasps and Jojo Hyer caught two touchdown passes.

Wasatch travels to Madison, Idaho on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in search of its first win of the season.

The South Summit Wildcats evened their record at 1-1 with a 35-12 win against the visiting North Summit Braves. After a scoreless first quarter, South Summit scored twice in the second and took a 14-6 lead into the half. The Wildcats pulled away in the second half with three more touchdowns before giving up a late score to the Braves for the final.

Next up for South Summit is a visit from the Juab Wasps and North Summit (1-1) hosts American Leadership. Both games will be played on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

