Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Baritone Saxophonists | November 29, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published November 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Steve Sussman
The late Claire Daly

I've got a selection of seven different Bari players for you!

I love the low notes of the baritone saxophone! And I think you will, too. And it has been rare for a woman to excel playing this instrument. Unfortunately, we lost one of the best last month in Claire Daly.

Here is a link to her NY Times obituary.

And here is the playlist for the show:

Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
