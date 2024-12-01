© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Grammy Nominees for 2025 | December 6, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published December 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Shutterstock
Some 2025 Jazz Nominees On My Show

The Jazz Grammys rarely get much attention, so every year I bring you some of the nominees.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast on February 2, 2025, but I can bet that the show will not feature any jazz players. So I always like to give you a sampling. Here are nine nominees. I hope you enjoy this diverse selection!

Here's the playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/77p6h9cK8SuiaACUGnWxVH?si=1c7f09a6f1a54dc2

And after the awards are announced, I will share some of the winning jazz music and artists with you.

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector