Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Trumpet Primer for Bennett | January 10, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:32 AM MST

Here are some great trumpeters for my great-niece to learn from.

I found out recently that my 12 year old great-niece, Bennett, is learning the trumpet, and wants to play in the school jazz band. This week I put together a playlist and show for her.

Practice, Practice, Practice
Practice, Practice, Practice
Performance!
Performance!

Here's to keeping jazz alive!

And here is the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
