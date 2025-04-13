© 2025 KPCW

Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Gary Burton | April 18, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published April 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Bill Gallery

You'll hear a variety of his tunes spanning 5 decades!

You'll love the wide range of styles and collaborations with other players...Burton is a true genius on the vibes!

Click Here for a link to his Wikipedia Page.

Also, I am featuring 4 very different covers of the classic song "They Can't Take That Away From Me" and I will tell you a little history of the 1937 song.

Here's the playlist:

Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
