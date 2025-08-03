© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Chuck Mangione Tribute | August 8, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published August 3, 2025 at 4:01 PM MDT

The popular & talented flugelhorn player passed away on July 22. Here's a brief tribute to him and his music.

The man recorded 30 albums, had 14 Grammy nominations with 2 wins. He wrote 2 songs that ended up celebrating the Olympics, and was a master of arranging for large orchestras.

He will be missed!

Here's the playlist:

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector