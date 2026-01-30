© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Supreme Court schedules argument in Petito family case

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:32 PM MST
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The families of Petito and Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.
AP
/
Moab Police Department
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talks to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The families of Petito and Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.

The family of Gabby Petito will have its case against the Moab Police Department heard by the Utah Supreme Court this year.

Fox 13 reports the case challenges the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit the Petitos brought against the department and certain officers.

A Grand County judge dismissed the $50 million lawsuit in November 2024 citing Utah's governmental immunity framework.

The Petito family claims if officers had followed the law, Gabby would still be alive. They also say officer negligence contributed to Petito's death.

A timeline of the case from the New York Times reports in 2021, Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, had a run-in with Moab police officers in August after responding to a report of a “domestic problem.”

About a month later Petito’s body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

An investigation found that two Moab officers made “several unintentional mistakes.” Its recommendations for department changes included software upgrades and additional training.

Laundrie was the main suspect, but was found dead in a heavily wooded Florida park Oct. 20, 2021.

Oral arguments in the Petito family’s case are scheduled for March 4.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver