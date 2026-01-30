Lindsey Vonn injures knee in downhill crash week before 2026 Winter Games

Parkite and Olympian Lindsey Vonn crashed and injured her knee at the final World Cup downhill race before the 2026 Games, but says she’s not out of the Olympics yet.

The women’s race in Crans Montana, Switzerland Jan. 30, was the first of three scheduled for the weekend. It was canceled after just six racers.

Out of the six skiers who pushed out of the start gate, three crashed, including Vonn. She was the last skier to go, but lost control while landing a jump and got tangled in the safety nets. Organizers canceled the race after that, citing low visibility and safety reasons.

Vonn said in a statement on social media Thursday morning she injured her left knee in the crash.

After a partial right knee replacement in 2024, Vonn came out of retirement last year to stage a comeback.

Since her return to the World Cup circuit, the 41-year-old has claimed eight podiums, including two downhill victories, and solidified a spot on her fifth Olympic team. In her statement, Vonn said despite the crash, her “Olympic dream is not over.”

The Associated Press reports Vonn skied down the hill after her crash and limped to a tent for medical attention before being taken away by helicopter.

Giovanni Auletta / AP Norway's Marte Monsen crashes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana , Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

She remains on the start list for Saturday’s super G race but it is unclear if the American will race.

Norway’s Marte Monsen also suffered a crash in Friday’s downhill after catching the safety net at the finish.

The International Federation of Skiing says after hospital examinations Monson did not suffer head or facial injuries, but was experiencing knee pain. She will return to Norway for further examinations.